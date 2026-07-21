Rep. Dan Newhouse Purchases Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently bought shares of Amcor PLC NYSE: AMCR. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amcor stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Amcor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 80,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $43.00 target price on Amcor and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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