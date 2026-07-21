Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of CSX Corporation NASDAQ: CSX. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CSX stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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CSX Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 21.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. CSX's payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Boone sold 136,708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $6,384,263.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 208,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,742,647.40. The trade was a 39.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 353,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,430,015.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,054 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in CSX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 10.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on CSX from $45.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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