Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. NASDAQ: AMD. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $504.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.48. The stock has a market cap of $821.12 billion, a PE ratio of 165.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here