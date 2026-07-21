Rep. Dan Newhouse Unloads Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of Magna International Inc. NYSE: MGA. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Magna International stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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Magna International Price Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 1.60%.The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Magna International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,868 shares of the company's stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Magna International by 196.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Veritas raised shares of Magna International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magna International to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGA

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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