Rep. Dan Newhouse Unloads Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. NYSE: TMO. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $526.04 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.36 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $486.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,064 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $55,085,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 53,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here