Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in HealthEquity stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CECO Environmental NASDAQ: CECO on 6/30/2026.

Get HealthEquity alerts: Sign Up

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $169,956,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,448 shares of the company's stock worth $116,016,000 after acquiring an additional 661,795 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,202,934 shares of the company's stock worth $601,949,000 after purchasing an additional 613,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 573,283 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,970. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,690. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.57.

Get Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HealthEquity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HealthEquity wasn't on the list.

While HealthEquity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here