Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FirstService stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. FirstService Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FirstService's dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 63.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FirstService from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSV

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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