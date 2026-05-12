Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on April 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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DoorDash Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $166.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,898,314.52. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Benchmark raised their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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