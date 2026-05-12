Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Tesla Stock Up 3.9%

TSLA opened at $444.92 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $383.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 408.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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