Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 17.32%.The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in GoDaddy by 85.9% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $1,548,959.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,056,136.97. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $56,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,420.04. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,918 shares of company stock worth $5,500,469. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Citigroup reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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