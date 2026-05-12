Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $478.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.76. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.37.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. AppLovin's revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,120,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,926,746,000 after acquiring an additional 166,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,904,843 shares of the company's stock worth $8,021,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,817,269,000 after purchasing an additional 448,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,089,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,103,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212,349 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,561,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,747,551,000 after purchasing an additional 538,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,255,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the sale, the director owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Arete Research set a $340.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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