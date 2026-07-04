Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Conagra Brands stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -143.34 and a beta of -0.02. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,656,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 239.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,347,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,542 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 245.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,734,061 shares of the company's stock worth $141,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,318,000 after buying an additional 5,100,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,915,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,313,000 after buying an additional 4,185,486 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $250,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,728 shares in the company, valued at $296,617.68. The trade was a 542.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 229,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,288,735.60. This represents a 12.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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