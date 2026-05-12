Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.Trade Desk's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $59,255.70. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 14.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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