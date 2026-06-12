Rep. John McGuire Sells Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares

Representative John McGuire (Republican-Virginia) recently sold shares of Dell Technologies Inc. NYSE: DELL. In a filing disclosed on June 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on June 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MERRILL LYNCH SEP IRA" account.

Representative John McGuire also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/15/2026.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of DELL opened at $391.69 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.31. The company has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 5,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,033,517.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,735.80. This trade represents a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 2,183 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $883,416.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,978,730.12. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,708,716 shares of company stock worth $1,393,130,840. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,362,624,000 after buying an additional 1,011,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Representative McGuire

John McGuire (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McGuire (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. John McGuire was born in Richmond, Virginia. McGuire graduated from Henrico High School. He served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1988 to 1998. His professional experience includes founding SEAL Team Physical Training Inc.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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