Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Nestle SA OTCMKTS: NSRGY. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nestle stock on June 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nintendo OTCMKTS: NTDOY on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Insmed NASDAQ: INSM on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty NYSE: ADC on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Novozymes A/S OTCMKTS: NVZMY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group NYSE: BABA on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Booking NASDAQ: BKNG on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

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Nestle Trading Down 1.3%

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company's 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. Nestle SA has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $109.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nestle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 978,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,822,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestle by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 957,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in shares of Nestle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 76,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Nestle by 2,727.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 65,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the company's stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Nestle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSRGY

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company's main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

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