Rep. Laura Friedman Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Representative Laura Friedman (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT. In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Abbott Laboratories stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "FIDELITY BROKERAGE SERVICES, LLC" account.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $139.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $185,640,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

About Representative Friedman

Laura Friedman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 30th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Friedman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 30th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Laura Friedman was born in New York and lives in Glendale, California. Friedman earned a B.A. from the University of Rochester, New York, in 1988. Her career experience includes working as a producer and head of development in the entertainment industry and as a small business owner selling antiques and decorative arts. Friedman served on the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, as past president of the Independent Cities Association, as a board member of the Southern California Association of Governments, and on the Glendale Design Review Board. She was elected to the Glendale City Council in 2009 and re-elected in 2013. She served as mayor of Glendale from 2011 to 2012.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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