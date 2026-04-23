Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of NVR, Inc. NYSE: NVR. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVR stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

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NVR Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,612.24 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,301.02 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,919.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,303.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $94.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 402.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7,675.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,799.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. This represents a 36.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong corporate fundamentals that can cushion volatility: NVR still shows a low debt-to-equity ratio (~0.24) and a high return on equity (reported ~34.3%), supporting longer-term earnings resilience. (Background data)

Strong corporate fundamentals that can cushion volatility: NVR still shows a low debt-to-equity ratio (~0.24) and a high return on equity (reported ~34.3%), supporting longer-term earnings resilience. (Background data) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed — some firms maintain lofty targets (median target recently near $7,675) while others changed views; Bank of America updated its target recently. Bank of America Lowers NVR Price Target

Analyst coverage remains mixed — some firms maintain lofty targets (median target recently near $7,675) while others changed views; Bank of America updated its target recently. Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue missed expectations: EPS $67.76 vs. consensus around $78–80; consolidated revenue roughly $1.83–1.91B, about a 21–22% decline year-over-year, below analyst estimates. Q1 Release

Q1 earnings and revenue missed expectations: EPS $67.76 vs. consensus around $78–80; consolidated revenue roughly $1.83–1.91B, about a 21–22% decline year-over-year, below analyst estimates. Negative Sentiment: Operational drivers behind the miss: homebuilding settlements fell ~22% (to ~4,015 units), gross margin compressed to ~19.6% from 21.9% (pricing pressure, higher lot costs), and mortgage closed loan production dropped ~27% — all hurt top- and bottom-line performance. Quiver Quant Analysis

Operational drivers behind the miss: homebuilding settlements fell ~22% (to ~4,015 units), gross margin compressed to ~19.6% from 21.9% (pricing pressure, higher lot costs), and mortgage closed loan production dropped ~27% — all hurt top- and bottom-line performance. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and model revisions: research shops (e.g., Zacks) trimmed near-term EPS forecasts ahead of the print and after, which increases the risk of further downgrades or target cuts if margins don’t rebound. Zacks Coverage

Analyst and model revisions: research shops (e.g., Zacks) trimmed near-term EPS forecasts ahead of the print and after, which increases the risk of further downgrades or target cuts if margins don’t rebound. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional flows add to near-term selling pressure: several insiders sold shares recently and some large institutions materially reduced positions in prior quarters, which can amplify downside on disappointing results. Quiver Quant Insider/HF Data

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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