Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Shares

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Whirlpool Corporation NYSE: WHR. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Whirlpool stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

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Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Whirlpool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $74.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,230 shares of the company's stock worth $175,245,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,391,252 shares of the company's stock worth $172,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,044 shares of the company's stock worth $92,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 617,039 shares of the company's stock worth $48,499,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 555,380 shares of the company's stock worth $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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