Rep. Sells Off Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Representative (Republican-Tennessee) recently sold shares of ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM. In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ExxonMobil stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB ONE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Southwest Airlines NYSE: LUV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tapestry NYSE: TPR on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova NYSE: GEV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 6/16/2026.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.10. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $582.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Representative

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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