Rep. Sells Off Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Representative (Republican-Tennessee) recently sold shares of GE Vernova Inc. NYSE: GEV. In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE Vernova stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB ONE ACCOUNT" account.

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on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 6/16/2026.

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GE Vernova Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,048.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,015.25 and a 200 day moving average of $842.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in GE Vernova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period.

About Representative

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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