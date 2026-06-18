Rep. Sells Off Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Representative (Republican-Tennessee) recently sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation NYSE: IBM. In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB ONE ACCOUNT" account.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $262.04 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About Representative

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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