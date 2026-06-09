Rep. Tim Moore Sells Off Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently sold shares of AT&T Inc. NYSE: T. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in AT&T stock on May 21st.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/18/2026.

on 5/18/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC OTCMKTS: RYCEY on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group NYSE: IHG on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson NYSE: HOG on 4/7/2026.

on 4/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 4/1/2026.

on 4/1/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 3/23/2026.

on 3/23/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/20/2026.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T said CFO Pascal Desroches will speak at the Mizuho Technology Conference on June 9, where management is expected to update shareholders on the company’s multi-year growth strategy, 2026 guidance, and capital return plans. Pascal Desroches to Update Shareholders at Mizuho Technology Conference on June 9

AT&T said CFO Pascal Desroches will speak at the Mizuho Technology Conference on June 9, where management is expected to update shareholders on the company’s multi-year growth strategy, 2026 guidance, and capital return plans. Positive Sentiment: AT&T announced new revenue opportunities through a connected-vehicle partnership with Rivian and a collaboration with LiveOne and Cisco to expand in-car entertainment and connectivity services, which could broaden the company’s wireless and data footprint over time. AT&T Targets New Revenue Streams With Rivian And In Car Partnerships

AT&T announced new revenue opportunities through a connected-vehicle partnership with Rivian and a collaboration with LiveOne and Cisco to expand in-car entertainment and connectivity services, which could broaden the company’s wireless and data footprint over time. Positive Sentiment: Technical commentary suggested AT&T may be oversold and sitting on support, raising the possibility of a short-term rebound if buyers step in. Stock Of The Day: Is AT&T About To Rally?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025. Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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