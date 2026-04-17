Rep. W. Gregory Steube Buys IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

Representative W. Gregory Steube (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of IonQ, Inc. NYSE: IONQ. In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in IonQ stock on March 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "IRA" account.

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IonQ Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE IONQ opened at $44.61 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. The trade was a 46.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.45.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

About Representative Steube

Greg Steube (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 17th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Steube (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 17th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Before holding elected office, Steube served as an airborne infantry officer and judge advocate general in the U.S. Army. He received his undergraduate degree and J.D. from the University of Florida.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

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