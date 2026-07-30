Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. Barclays raised their price target on Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.43.

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Repligen Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.03. The company had a trading volume of 122,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,458. The company's 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. Repligen has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.59 million. Repligen had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Repligen's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,176,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,819,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,975 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $173,360,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

More Repligen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Repligen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Repligen reported revenue of approximately $204.1 million, up 11.9% year over year and ahead of the $201.6 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share reached $0.54, surpassing expectations of $0.45 and more than doubling the prior-year figure. Repligen Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2026 View

Repligen reported revenue of approximately $204.1 million, up 11.9% year over year and ahead of the $201.6 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share reached $0.54, surpassing expectations of $0.45 and more than doubling the prior-year figure. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance: Management increased its organic revenue-growth outlook to 10.5%-13.5% and raised adjusted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09. The company also cited stronger orders, improving second-half visibility and broad-based demand across key product lines. Repligen jumps after Q2 beat and higher 2026 outlook

Management increased its organic revenue-growth outlook to 10.5%-13.5% and raised adjusted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09. The company also cited stronger orders, improving second-half visibility and broad-based demand across key product lines. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target: JPMorgan increased its target from $165 to $175 while maintaining an Overweight rating, signaling confidence that earnings momentum can support further upside. JPMorgan price target report

JPMorgan increased its target from $165 to $175 while maintaining an Overweight rating, signaling confidence that earnings momentum can support further upside. Positive Sentiment: BioLife Solutions acquisition viewed as a potential growth driver: Management characterized the pending transaction as supportive of long-term revenue growth, margin expansion and earnings accretion. Repligen held an M&A call with BioLife Solutions

Management characterized the pending transaction as supportive of long-term revenue growth, margin expansion and earnings accretion. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains demanding: Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating and $145 price target, noting that strong operating momentum is substantially reflected in the stock’s valuation. Repligen valuation and analyst rating

Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating and $145 price target, noting that strong operating momentum is substantially reflected in the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity has been limited to sales: Chief Executive Officer Olivier Loeillot and CFO Jason Garland sold shares during the past six months, which may provide a modest cautionary signal but does not directly change the company’s operating outlook.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

Further Reading

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