Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark upgraded Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Repligen to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Repligen

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 9.05. Repligen has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $175.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.59 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,055. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Repligen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Repligen by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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