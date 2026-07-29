Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.07% from the company's current price.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 target price on Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.07.

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Repligen Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 839,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,253. Repligen has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $175.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 157.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $204.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,590,251 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $216,974,000 after purchasing an additional 346,720 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Repligen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,070 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Finally, Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Key Repligen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Repligen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Repligen’s second-quarter revenue rose 12% year over year to $204.1 million, exceeding the roughly $201.6 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.54 also beat expectations of $0.45, while adjusted operating income increased 55% to $34 million. Repligen earnings report

Repligen’s second-quarter revenue rose 12% year over year to $204.1 million, exceeding the roughly $201.6 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.54 also beat expectations of $0.45, while adjusted operating income increased 55% to $34 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 organic revenue-growth outlook to 10.5%-13.5% and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09, above the approximately $2.00 analyst consensus. Total revenue is expected to reach $813 million-$835 million. Repligen Q2 2026 results and guidance

Management raised its 2026 organic revenue-growth outlook to 10.5%-13.5% and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09, above the approximately $2.00 analyst consensus. Total revenue is expected to reach $813 million-$835 million. Positive Sentiment: Repligen cited continued order momentum and stronger visibility into the second half. Its planned acquisition of BioLife Solutions is expected by management to accelerate cell-therapy exposure and be accretive to revenue growth, margins and adjusted EPS. Repligen Q2 beat and higher outlook

Repligen cited continued order momentum and stronger visibility into the second half. Its planned acquisition of BioLife Solutions is expected by management to accelerate cell-therapy exposure and be accretive to revenue growth, margins and adjusted EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: William Blair maintained a Buy rating, while Canaccord Genuity reiterated Hold with an unchanged $145 price target, arguing that operational momentum is offset by a full valuation. The six-month median target cited by QuiverQuant is $160. Repligen analyst rating

Analyst views remain mixed: William Blair maintained a Buy rating, while Canaccord Genuity reiterated Hold with an unchanged $145 price target, arguing that operational momentum is offset by a full valuation. The six-month median target cited by QuiverQuant is $160. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income fell to $5.0 million from $14.9 million, and GAAP diluted EPS declined to $0.09 from $0.26. The GAAP net margin also narrowed to 2.5%, partly reflecting acquisition-related, restructuring and other charges. Repligen Q2 revenue report

GAAP net income fell to $5.0 million from $14.9 million, and GAAP diluted EPS declined to $0.09 from $0.26. The GAAP net margin also narrowed to 2.5%, partly reflecting acquisition-related, restructuring and other charges. Negative Sentiment: At a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 150, investors may be taking profits after the earnings rally. Recent open-market insider activity also consisted of sales by the CEO and CFO, adding a modest sentiment headwind.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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