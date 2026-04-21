Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

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Replimune Group Price Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $52,065.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 151,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,219.88. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3,638.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company's stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Further Reading

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