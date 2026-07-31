Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $10.7980, with a volume of 9400383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

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More Replimune Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Replimune Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA advisers voted 10-3 in favor of the clinical-trial data supporting RP1, overcoming concerns from FDA reviewers about the pivotal trial’s design and whether the results reliably demonstrated efficacy. FDA panel votes in favor of Replimune’s melanoma treatment

FDA advisers voted 10-3 in favor of the clinical-trial data supporting RP1, overcoming concerns from FDA reviewers about the pivotal trial’s design and whether the results reliably demonstrated efficacy. Positive Sentiment: Replimune called the Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee outcome favorable as it seeks approval of its resubmitted Biologics License Application. The decision materially strengthens the regulatory outlook for RP1 and could support a future commercial launch in melanoma. Replimune announces favorable FDA committee outcome

Replimune called the Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee outcome favorable as it seeks approval of its resubmitted Biologics License Application. The decision materially strengthens the regulatory outlook for RP1 and could support a future commercial launch in melanoma. Positive Sentiment: Analysts described the panel result as “overwhelmingly positive,” with coverage pointing to higher perceived approval odds. The favorable vote triggered a major repricing of REPL shares after hours and in premarket trading. Analyst sees higher approval odds after panel outcome

Analysts described the panel result as “overwhelmingly positive,” with coverage pointing to higher perceived approval odds. The favorable vote triggered a major repricing of REPL shares after hours and in premarket trading. Neutral Sentiment: FDA advisers’ recommendation is influential but nonbinding; the agency will make the final approval decision. Investors should continue to monitor the FDA timeline, labeling terms, and any additional data requirements. Replimune surges after FDA advisers back skin cancer drug

FDA advisers’ recommendation is influential but nonbinding; the agency will make the final approval decision. Investors should continue to monitor the FDA timeline, labeling terms, and any additional data requirements. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations related to Replimune, adding legal and reputational risk. The announcements provide no finding of wrongdoing and may have limited immediate impact compared with the FDA development. Pomerantz investor alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Replimune Group from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Replimune Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REPL

Replimune Group Stock Up 101.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $916.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,088.88. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,592 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company's stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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