Replimune Group (REPL) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.6097) per share and revenue of $13.6010 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Replimune Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $454.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 180,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,088.88. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Replimune Group by 3,638.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2,020.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Replimune Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Replimune Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity has been unusually heavy, suggesting investors are repositioning ahead of the FDA’s upcoming advisory committee meeting. The current move appears more consistent with volatility and a potential rebound after the prior selloff than with a new fundamental catalyst.

Trading activity has been unusually heavy, suggesting investors are repositioning ahead of the FDA’s upcoming advisory committee meeting. The current move appears more consistent with volatility and a potential rebound after the prior selloff than with a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: FDA staff reviewers questioned whether Replimune’s RP1 therapy has demonstrated sufficient efficacy in advanced melanoma. The concerns have raised expectations that the agency could reject or delay approval, making the advisory committee meeting a major near-term risk for REPL. Replimune shares fall after FDA reviewers raise doubts over RP1 melanoma drug efficacy

FDA staff reviewers questioned whether Replimune’s RP1 therapy has demonstrated sufficient efficacy in advanced melanoma. The concerns have raised expectations that the agency could reject or delay approval, making the advisory committee meeting a major near-term risk for REPL. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms—including Kirby McInerney, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, and Howard G. Smith—announced investigations into whether Replimune or its executives violated securities laws or made misleading disclosures. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational overhang and could potentially lead to shareholder claims. Kirby McInerney investigation announcement

Multiple law firms—including Kirby McInerney, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, and Howard G. Smith—announced investigations into whether Replimune or its executives violated securities laws or made misleading disclosures. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational overhang and could potentially lead to shareholder claims. Negative Sentiment: The investigations follow the FDA briefing-document disclosure that prompted a major one-day decline in REPL shares, as investors reassessed the probability of RP1 approval and the value of Replimune’s pipeline. Replimune shares fall on negative FDA comments

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPL

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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