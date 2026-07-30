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Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Repsol logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Repsol shares reached a new 52-week high, climbing to $30.50 intraday and last trading at $30.39, up from the previous close of $28.75.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: Repsol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”, with one Strong Buy, eight Buy, one Hold and one Sell rating.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results slightly missed expectations, reporting $0.90 in EPS versus $0.91 expected and revenue of $18.14 billion versus the $20.33 billion consensus estimate.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 6064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REPYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Repsol to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REPYY

Repsol Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.03.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Repsol had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company had revenue of $18.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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