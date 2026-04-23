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Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Republic Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • EPS $2.04 v. $1.41 estimate and revenue of $114.57M (vs. $96.60M), with a net margin of 25.19% and ROE of 12.27%, beating expectations for the quarter.
  • Shares jumped 4.7% to $75.84 after the results; the company has a market cap of $1.49B and a P/E of 11.2 while trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$70.90/$70.27).
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is a Hold with an average price target of $69 (below the current share price), and institutional ownership stands at about 24%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.63, FiscalAI reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.60 million.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $75.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 24,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,142. The company's 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,377 shares of the bank's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,072 shares of the bank's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,806 shares of the bank's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,945 shares of the bank's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Bancorp

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Republic Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and middle‐market clients. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury and cash-management services, mortgage financing, SBA lending and wealth management solutions. Republic Bancorp also supports specialized financing needs through equipment leasing and small business advisory services.

Republic Bancorp's branch network spans key markets in the U.S.

See Also

Earnings History for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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