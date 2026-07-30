Republic Services (RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $4.3640 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Republic Services Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $219.26 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $212.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $240.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus cut Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $247.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 60,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,803,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,597,400.42. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,254.24. This represents a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 672.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,114 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares during the period. Van Diest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,308,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $489,326,000 after buying an additional 495,419 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,013 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company's stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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