Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunome Q2 Earnings

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Immunome in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome's current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunome's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12.

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IMNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Immunome from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Immunome to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.45.

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Immunome Price Performance

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.11. Immunome has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $27.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter worth $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In other Immunome news, CFO Max Rosett sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,184,491.04. This represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Philip Wagenheim sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $582,330.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 341,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,044,685.55. This represents a 7.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,438 shares of company stock worth $2,964,664. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Immunome

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunome this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and $40 price target on Immunome, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Immunome NASDAQ: IMNM Given "Buy" Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its rating and on Immunome, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright improved its earnings outlook for FY2026 and FY2027 , while also raising its estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 , suggesting analysts see a slightly better path to profitability than before.

HC Wainwright improved its earnings outlook for and , while also raising its estimates for , suggesting analysts see a slightly better path to profitability than before. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital also raised its FY2026 and Q2/Q3/Q4 2026 EPS estimates, adding to the generally constructive tone around Immunome’s near-term financial trajectory.

Lifesci Capital also raised its and EPS estimates, adding to the generally constructive tone around Immunome’s near-term financial trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital’s FY2027 EPS estimate came in at a slightly improved loss forecast, but the company is still expected to remain unprofitable next year.

Lifesci Capital’s EPS estimate came in at a slightly improved loss forecast, but the company is still expected to remain unprofitable next year. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were upbeat: Lifesci Capital trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate slightly, and consensus still points to sizable losses for the year, which may limit near-term upside.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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