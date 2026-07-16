Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MYFW Q2 Earnings

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for First Western Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst W. Lay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Western Financial's current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

MYFW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered First Western Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Western Financial

First Western Financial Stock Performance

MYFW stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $323.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.30 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $30,887.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 756,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,581,911.08. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Western Financial by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,631 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,605 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc NASDAQ: MYFW is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company's core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

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