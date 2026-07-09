Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NPB Q2 Earnings

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Northpointe Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northpointe Bancshares' current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

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Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Northpointe Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPB. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.25 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northpointe Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northpointe Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares Trading Down 1.1%

Northpointe Bancshares stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $627.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Northpointe Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Northpointe Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northpointe Bancshares by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,789 shares of the company's stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 136,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Northpointe Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000.

Insider Transactions at Northpointe Bancshares

In related news, Director David Stevens Hooker sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $133,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $204,930. The trade was a 39.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Alan Williams purchased 25,000 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $430,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,800,706.50. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $410,141. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northpointe Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Northpointe Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 4.50%.

About Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

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