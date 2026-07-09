Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE FY2026 Earnings

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE - Free Report) NYSE: BCE - Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE's current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

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BCE (TSE:BCE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BCE last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.17 billion during the quarter. BCE had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.07%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCE. TD raised shares of BCE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on BCE from C$41.50 to C$41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$38.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BCE opened at C$30.42 on Thursday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$29.66 and a 1-year high of C$36.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.69.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. BCE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BCE

In other BCE news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.39 per share, with a total value of C$500,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 75,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,504,250. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. Also, insider Thierry Chaumont sold 4,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.59, for a total transaction of C$138,054.90. Insiders have sold 11,255 shares of company stock valued at $376,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

About BCE

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

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