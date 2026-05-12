Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Genelux Q2 Earnings

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Markets reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Genelux in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Genelux's current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Genelux's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

GNLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Genelux from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Genelux from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "speculative buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

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Genelux Stock Down 6.8%

GNLX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Genelux has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Insider Transactions at Genelux

In other news, Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 482,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,073.60. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Genelux

Here are the key news stories impacting Genelux this week:

Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Genelux to a loss of $0.81 per share from $0.79, signaling a slightly weaker full-year profit outlook. Genelux stock and analyst coverage

HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Genelux to a loss of $0.81 per share from $0.79, signaling a slightly weaker full-year profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets cut its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.79 per share from $0.69, another sign that analysts expect deeper losses than previously modeled. Genelux stock and analyst coverage

Brookline Capital Markets cut its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.79 per share from $0.69, another sign that analysts expect deeper losses than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: Brookline also reduced Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 EPS estimates to losses of $0.19 and $0.20, respectively, while HC Wainwright trimmed Q4 2026 expectations to a $0.20 loss, reinforcing the view that profitability remains distant. Genelux stock and analyst coverage

Brookline also reduced Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 EPS estimates to losses of $0.19 and $0.20, respectively, while HC Wainwright trimmed Q4 2026 expectations to a $0.20 loss, reinforcing the view that profitability remains distant. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright slightly raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to a $0.20 loss from $0.21, a modest change that does not materially alter the broader negative earnings picture. Genelux stock and analyst coverage

HC Wainwright slightly raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to a $0.20 loss from $0.21, a modest change that does not materially alter the broader negative earnings picture. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the share count, so it is unlikely to be a major driver of trading today. Genelux stock short interest

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation NASDAQ: GNLX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies. Built on a proprietary vaccinia virus platform, the company's programs are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while stimulating a systemic immune response. Genelux's lead candidate, pexastimogene devacirepvec (GL-ONC1), is being evaluated in multiple indications, including peritoneal malignancies and head and neck cancers, where it is administered either intraperitoneally or systemically depending on the trial design.

Genelux's pipeline leverages its experience with the GL-ONC1 construct to explore combination strategies with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology agents.

Further Reading

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