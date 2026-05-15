Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome Q2 Earnings

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunome in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Zhu now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Immunome's current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Immunome's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Immunome to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Immunome from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.45.

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Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Wagenheim sold 36,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $753,296.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 369,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,560,533.09. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 65,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,491.04. This trade represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 139,438 shares of company stock worth $2,964,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company's stock.

Immunome News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunome this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and $40 price target on Immunome, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Immunome NASDAQ: IMNM Given "Buy" Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its rating and on Immunome, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright improved its earnings outlook for FY2026 and FY2027 , while also raising its estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 , suggesting analysts see a slightly better path to profitability than before.

HC Wainwright improved its earnings outlook for and , while also raising its estimates for , suggesting analysts see a slightly better path to profitability than before. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital also raised its FY2026 and Q2/Q3/Q4 2026 EPS estimates, adding to the generally constructive tone around Immunome’s near-term financial trajectory.

Lifesci Capital also raised its and EPS estimates, adding to the generally constructive tone around Immunome’s near-term financial trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital’s FY2027 EPS estimate came in at a slightly improved loss forecast, but the company is still expected to remain unprofitable next year.

Lifesci Capital’s EPS estimate came in at a slightly improved loss forecast, but the company is still expected to remain unprofitable next year. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were upbeat: Lifesci Capital trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate slightly, and consensus still points to sizable losses for the year, which may limit near-term upside.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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