Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Novartis Q3 Earnings

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Novartis in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Novartis' current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get Novartis alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $153.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. Novartis has a 52 week low of $113.48 and a 52 week high of $170.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Novartis had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 23.29%.The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Novartis by 93.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 552.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Novartis

Here are the key news stories impacting Novartis this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval reportedly nearly doubles the number of patients eligible for Novartis’ Pluvicto, expanding the drug’s addressable market and potentially improving future sales growth. The broader patient pool could support investor optimism about Novartis’ oncology portfolio. FDA approval nearly doubles eligible patient pool for Novartis' Pluvicto

FDA approval reportedly nearly doubles the number of patients eligible for Novartis’ Pluvicto, expanding the drug’s addressable market and potentially improving future sales growth. The broader patient pool could support investor optimism about Novartis’ oncology portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Novartis FY2026 EPS estimate to $8.82 from $8.75 and increased its Q2 2027 forecast to $2.52 from $2.45. It also lifted its Q2 2028 estimate to $2.71 from $2.65. These increases are modest and remain close to the $8.85 consensus estimate for the current year.

Zacks Research raised its Novartis FY2026 EPS estimate to $8.82 from $8.75 and increased its Q2 2027 forecast to $2.52 from $2.45. It also lifted its Q2 2028 estimate to $2.71 from $2.65. These increases are modest and remain close to the $8.85 consensus estimate for the current year. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced several other forecasts, including Q3 2026 EPS to $2.22 from $2.30, Q4 2026 EPS to $2.20 from $2.23, Q1 2027 EPS to $2.31 from $2.41, Q3 2027 EPS to $2.44 from $2.49, FY2027 EPS to $9.67 from $9.73, and FY2028 EPS to $10.62 from $10.91. The broad downward revisions to later-period earnings suggest some caution about Novartis’ medium-term growth outlook.

About Novartis

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Novartis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novartis wasn't on the list.

While Novartis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here