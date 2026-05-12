Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tesla Q2 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla's current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

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Tesla Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $444.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.61 and a 200-day moving average of $418.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 408.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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