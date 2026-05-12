Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UHS Q2 Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $5.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.77. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services' current full-year earnings is $23.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services' Q1 2027 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $24.59 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $27.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Universal Health Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Get UHS alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE UHS opened at $168.23 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $246.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $183.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 310.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $328,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $199,334,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 426,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,377 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $189,978,000 after buying an additional 325,162 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 262.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 358,885 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $73,370,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Health Services wasn't on the list.

While Universal Health Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here