Research Analysts Set Expectations for AGIO Q3 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($6.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals' Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.88.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.04). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 418.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.39 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 560.2% during the 1st quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 209,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,809 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue from mitapivat products Pyrukynd and Aqvesme rose to $44.7 million from $12.5 million a year earlier, helped by Aqvesme’s U.S. launch in thalassemia. The company reported 442 cumulative prescriptions as of June 30. Agios second-quarter financial results

Second-quarter revenue from mitapivat products and rose to $44.7 million from $12.5 million a year earlier, helped by Aqvesme’s U.S. launch in thalassemia. The company reported 442 cumulative prescriptions as of June 30. Positive Sentiment: Agios reported a narrower quarterly loss than the Zacks consensus estimate, while management highlighted continued development of its hematology pipeline. The company also has $964.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund commercialization and research programs. Agios Q2 earnings report

Agios reported a narrower quarterly loss than the Zacks consensus estimate, while management highlighted continued development of its hematology pipeline. The company also has $964.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund commercialization and research programs. Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted priority review to mitapivat’s supplemental application in sickle cell disease, with a November 1, 2026 decision date. Approval could expand the drug’s addressable market. Agios also expects $45 million to $50 million in 2026 revenue from pyruvate kinase deficiency. Agios revenue outlook and sickle cell review

The FDA granted priority review to mitapivat’s supplemental application in sickle cell disease, with a November 1, 2026 decision date. Approval could expand the drug’s addressable market. Agios also expects $45 million to $50 million in 2026 revenue from pyruvate kinase deficiency. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $55 price objective while slightly raising its long-term 2030 EPS forecast. The forecast change supports the longer-term outlook but has limited immediate impact. Agios analyst estimates

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $55 price objective while slightly raising its long-term 2030 EPS forecast. The forecast change supports the longer-term outlook but has limited immediate impact. Negative Sentiment: Agios remains deeply unprofitable. Its reported quarterly loss of $1.69 per share was slightly worse than one analyst consensus estimate of $1.65, underscoring continued earnings risk despite revenue growth. Agios earnings results

Agios remains deeply unprofitable. Its reported quarterly loss of $1.69 per share was slightly worse than one analyst consensus estimate of $1.65, underscoring continued earnings risk despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $41 to $39, although it retained a Buy rating. Separately, Pomerantz announced an investigation into potential investor claims, creating an additional headline and legal overhang. Truist price target update

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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