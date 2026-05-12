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Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allient Q2 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Northland Securities lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Allient to $0.63 from $0.66, and also trimmed its full-year 2026 forecast to $2.46 EPS, signaling a slightly weaker earnings outlook.
  • Allient’s latest quarter came in mixed: it reported $0.50 EPS, missing estimates, while revenue of $138.92 million was roughly in line with expectations.
  • Analyst sentiment remains divided, with the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and a $72.25 average price target, even as some firms cut targets or rates.
  • Interested in Allient? Here are five stocks we like better.

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allient in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Allient's current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Allient's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Allient in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Allient in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Allient from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Allient in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNT

Allient Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. Allient has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Allient had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $138.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.42 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allient by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 494 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allient by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Allient in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allient by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company's stock.

Allient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Allient's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Allient's dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Key Stories Impacting Allient

Here are the key news stories impacting Allient this week:

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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