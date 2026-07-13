Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REZI. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REZI

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.53. 322,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,763. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 6.71%.The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company's stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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