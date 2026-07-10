Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Up 5.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.8650. 780,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,345,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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