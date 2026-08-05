Resideo Technologies (REZI) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $1.9370 billion for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 6.71%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 27.8%

NYSE REZI opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 283.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Resideo Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Resideo Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Resideo Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here