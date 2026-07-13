Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Trading Down 8.6% - Should You Sell?

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.91 and last traded at $129.8110. Approximately 66,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 188,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.97.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Resolute Holdings Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Resolute Holdings Management from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Krishna Mikkilineni purchased 921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $99,946.92. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,255.40. This represents a 411.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt Schoen acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.34 per share, for a total transaction of $48,753.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,769. This represents a 18.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resolute Holdings Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Resolute Holdings Management by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,725 shares of the company's stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Resolute Holdings Management by 1,497.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,169 shares of the company's stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Resolute Holdings Management by 59.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,130 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

About Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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