Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.3333.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CL King set a $81.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,924.66. The trade was a 52.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,877,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 478,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,956,471.05. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 441,490 shares of company stock worth $32,375,140 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.Restaurant Brands International's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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