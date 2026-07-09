Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. TD Cowen's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CL King set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.38.

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Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6%

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $529,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,300 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Paramount Investment LTD. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,033,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,709,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,969,819,000 after buying an additional 3,095,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 2,966,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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