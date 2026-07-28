Restore (LON:RST) Receives "Buy" Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Restore (LON:RST - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 435 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Restore from GBX 380 to GBX 430 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Restore has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 390.67.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on RST

Restore Trading Up 1.7%

LON RST traded up GBX 4.78 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 286.78. The stock had a trading volume of 708,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,338. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 222 and a 12-month high of GBX 355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.39.

Restore (LON:RST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 3.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Restore had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restore will post 20.4953032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restore

In other news, insider Dan Baker sold 55,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261, for a total value of £145,624.95. Insiders own 16.32% of the company's stock.

Restore Company Profile

We provide secure and sustainable business services for data, information, communications and assets. Restore plc leads the markets it serves. Supporting public and private sectors with critical services, income is highly predictable, recurring in nature and generates strong cashflows. We provide integrated information and data management, business digitisation, secure recycling of paper and technology assets, and commercial relocation solutions. The Group has over 75 sites providing national scale with local service.

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